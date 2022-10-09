Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker Josh Maja was the hero Saturday as Girondin Bordeaux continued their impressive runs in the French Ligue 2.

Bordeaux suffered relegation last season owing to financial issues that ravaged the team and injuries to key players also affected their performance.

They started life in the second tier like a house on fire with Maja propelling the team with his amazing display, coupled with goals.

They played at home against Metz on Saturday afternoon and it was Nigeria’s international that netted the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 45th minute.

He subbed off in the 82nd minute before Fransergio sealed the game with the second in the 92nd minute and ensured a 2-0 win over Bordeaux