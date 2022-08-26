Super Eagles striker, Josh Maja has been named as the first-choice penalty-taker for Ligue 2 outfit FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

Ahead of FC Bordeaux’s Ligue 2 encounter against EA Guingamp on the August 27, 2022 the coach was quizzed by reporters on who his penalty taker for the season is.

In quotes related by Bordeaux dedicated website Girondins33, David Guion said: Josh Maja. He has a great faculty in this technical gesture.

“Today, there were no young people to replace him. It is a technical gesture to achieve which requires a detached side when striking. See it in training, Josh fulfills quite a few of those conditions.”