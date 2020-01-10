Super Eagles’ striker, Josh Maja has been rewarded for his outstanding performances for French Ligue 1 side, Girondins de Bordeaux for the month of December 2019 after he was named to the U21 Team of the Month for December by football statistics website Whoscored.com.

The team was set up in a 4-4-2 formation with Maja partnering the most valuable player in the world, Kylian Mbappe in attack.

The eleven players were selected from only the top five European leagues of England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

Maja played three league matches in December 2019 and capped them off with a hat trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Nimes on 3 December.

The Nigerian however fired blanks but was influential in his club’s games against Olympique Marseille and Strasbourg.

So far Maja has scored five league goals and one in the French League Cup. In total he has played 16 league matches and one in the French League Cup. He has notched up 587 minutes in those league action with 11 starts to boot.