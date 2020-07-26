Bordeaux winger, Josh Maja is hoping to help Nigeria make history and has named Jay-Jay Okocha as one of his role models.

The forward caught the attention of the Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, following his impressive performances for the Girondins.

Maja was subsequently handed a call-up to the national team and made his debut for the three-time African champions in a friendly against Ukraine in September 2019.

In the 2019-20 season, the 21-year-old scored eight goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Girondins, amid other dazzling performances.

Maja, who is becoming famous for his ability to unlock defences, has revealed his admiration of former Super Eagles’ captain, Okocha.

The forward is also hoping to continue his fine performances for the Matmut Atlantique outfit, in order to get more chances to play for the Super Eagles and help the side achieve more success.

“Of course, playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues and performing well will improve my chances [of international selection],” Maja told BBC Sport Africa.