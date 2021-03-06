Accidental handball that leads to a goal-scoring chance or a goal for a team-mate will no longer be penalised, say football’s law makers.

Ifab confirmed the change on Friday, saying it was because of the “interpretation of handball incidents” not being applied consistently.

Fulham lost to Tottenham as Josh Maja was denied a goal as Davinson Sanchez’s clearance flew into Mario Lemina’s arm.

The change is likely to be introduced in England from 1 July. It will remain a handball offence if a player scores accidentally with their hand or arm, or uses their hand or arm directly before scoring.

The International Football Association Board had tightened handball laws for the start of the 2020-21 Season.

However, a spate of handball decisions led to fierce criticism across the game and saw English top-flight referees ordered to be less strict about their interpretations of the law.