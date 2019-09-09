Tosin Ajirire

Reggae icon Majek Fashek is seriously ill and currently lying comatose in a London hospital, according to his manager, Uzoma Day Omenka.

The ‘Rainmaker’ is said to be suffering from “Undifferentiated Schizophrenia Rebound”.

The Nigerian musician was rushed to London a few days ago after he fell sick and was admitted at a Lagos hospital.

Omenka says Majek is currently battling for his life, saying that the musician is so sick, he can neither eat, talk nor do anything on his own.

The manager has accused the Nigerian High Commission in the UK of abandoning the artiste to his fate.

Omenka appealed to the Federal Government and good-spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of the musician.

“The truth is, we are stranded here in London. We are in great debt and we need financial help urgently if we don’t want this icon to die,” the famous musician’s manager said.

He appealed that anyone willing to donate towards Majek’s medical recovery should send donations into his London bank account at Barclays Bank, Account Number: 30260762202947 (Name: Uzoma Day Omenka).