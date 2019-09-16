The manager to Nigerian reggae musician Majaek Fashek says that contrary to rumours, the artist is not in fact dead.

Umenka Uzoma made this known via Fashek’s Instagram page on Sunday, September 15. According to him, reports on social media about Majek Fashek’s death are mere rumours. He also said the singer is responding to treatment and would require more donations and prayers from well-meaning fans and individuals.

The Instagram post said:

“9:30 PM from London in Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Today is Sunday, this is to inform all the well-wishers, fans and lovers of Majek Fashek back in Nigeria that Majek is not dead, he is very fine. I just stepped out now because of this ongoing music that people are saying that he is dead. Let’s not wish him dead, let’s join hands and pray for him.

“Majek Fashek is Alive pls share this video all fans well wishers and Jah people pls let’s continue praying for him and stop listening to people doing propaganda and scandals ………he is improving gradually,responding to treatments ,greetings from the legendary Majek Fashek.

“Also pls to get better Info contact us here …..or through our numbers or watsap +2348023689650/+447448512502/+16822466621 official_majekfashek pls share in all platforms.

“For those of you that are praying, prayers are working, every day there is a gradual improvement. We need funds, we need money for maintenance. The notable Nigerians that deposited for his medication…but we still need money for other things. We also heard that people are raising money which is without our consent…”

Uzoma’s statement is coming after news of the reggae icon’s reported death started making.

Daily Sun had earlier reported on unconfirmed news that the musician had died based off of media reports, but have since updated our reporting to reflect the latest, official information.

The manager had last week announced that Majek Fashek was gravely ill at a London hospital.