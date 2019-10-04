A couple of weeks after he was flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical attention, Nigerians can now be reassured that reggae legend, Majek Fashek is on the road to full recovery.

In a telephone chat with TS Weekend during the week, the musician’s manager, Uzodinma Day, said: “I can assure you that Majek Fashek is getting better. He can now talk and interact with people around him, which wasn’t the case before. I am glad to inform you that the Rainmaker is on the way to full recovery. It was confirmed that he has cancer but it is treatable as it is in its early stage.”

Any hope he would be discharged soon? “Well, I am not the doctor but I can only say that Majek Fashek is getting better. Let me also use this opportunity to thank Nigerians for their support and for standing behind us.”