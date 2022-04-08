By Perpetua Egesimba

APC’s Senate Aspirant and Gender Equality Advocate, Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru has declared Nigeria’s 35% Affirmative Action a historic moment for women to rise, run and win.

In response to a recent ruling in Federal High Court Abuja that declared it an obligation for Nigerian Government to implement 35% affirmative action for women in government appointive positions, Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru, a Senate Aspirant for Ogun Central is calling on women to participate actively in Nigerian politics to bridge the inequality gape.

“It is time to bridge the inequality gap, if you have what it takes to contribute to greater Nigeria, rise up boldly, run courageously and do all it takes to win. Our children must live in a developed Nigeria. Our Children must have the highest quality education in Nigerian schools. We must have policies that unite and move us forward. We must have stable electricity, infrastructual developments, clean environments, good food and good healthcare. 2023 elections will be historical, change must come, Nigeria will be great and we must achieve greatness together.”

She also stated that the 35% affirmative action should effectively apply to both appointive and elective positions. “Political parties must seek out the best women leaders and support them in attaining appointive and elective positions. Every qualified and capable citizen that expresses interest in government leadership deserves a fair chance but women candidates should be given priority in the nomination process in order to bridge the decades-long inequality gap. The affirmative action should also increase overtime from 35% to 50% afterall women constitute half of our population and greater equality means greater progress which means greater Nigeria.”

Majekodunmi-Oniru additionally appreciated decision of the APC party to significantly reduce nomination fees for women and congratulated Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun for signing the executive order for 35% women representation in government and politics.

As a woman, Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru’s chances of representing Ogun Central in Senate are very high considering the mandatory 35% Affirmative Action.

Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru is running for Senate representing Ogun State Central Senatorial District. Over the years, she has been an ardent Investor, Entrepreneur and 21st Century Business Development Expert passionate about all things Africa.

With over 16 years of experience in finance, technology, global trade and consulting, she is dedicated towards a greater Africa and is incorruptible about increasing the standard of living with no citizen left behind. Olatorera Oniru has a scholarship-based Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Emory University and Executive Leadership Certificates from Stockholm School of Economics Sweden and International Institute for Management Development (IMD) Switzerland. She is a Candidate of Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government Women & Power Program.

She serves as Independent Board Member, Keynote Speaker, TV Judge, Expert Advisor et al to partner companies and institutions. She is most passionate about Nigeria’s Development, Progressive Innovation, Ethical Governance and Happy People.