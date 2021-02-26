Musician and former manager of the late reggae icon, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day aka Uzo, has dropped a music video titled, Celebrate!

Talking about his latest effort which was shot in Cape Town, South Africa and directed by Zimbabwean Nani Chehore, Uzo says: “The world is changing and perhaps might never become what it used to be. New realities, fears, suspicions and confusion are causing anxieties and worries. Keeping safe during a pandemic, staying safe amidst news of banditry and kidnapping, news of insurrection are all countless worries we deal with on a regular basis that sometimes we forget to acknowledge some of our other daily blessings.

“Today, I implore you to ‘Celebrate’ your little wins, be thankful for the privilege of life and living, and rekindle the hope for a brighter tomorrow.”