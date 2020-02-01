For filmmaker and director, Kesiena Obue, top actors must wake up from their redundancy and stop being stereotyped.

Obue, a respected producer of several blockbuster movies, expressed her worries over actors who are not pretty, handsome and sexy, as they might be relegated to the backseats in the near future.

“Characterization is suffering in Nollywood. We lack diversity in characters. Majority of our actors are the same. They are stereotypical, flat and without depth. Actors need to discover the physical qualities of their characters: mannerism, physicality, posture/gait, vocal pattern, behavioural norms, culture, and the internal qualities.”

She continued: “Writers need to give their characters soul and personality. Directors need to help their actors find the soul and personality of their characters. The character is not only the heart of the story but also the story. As an actor in Nollywood, if you are not handsome, pretty and sexy, I pity you. There is no market for you.”