Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the 2019 Zamafara State governorship election, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, over what he described as incitement and threat to the fragile peace of Zamfara.

Shinkafi, in the letter to the IGP also copied the Chief Of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief Of Naval Staff, the Director-General Department of State Services (DGSS) and the National Security Adviser, stated that if Yari is not brought to book soon he would set Zamfara State ablaze and rubbish all the peace efforts of the Governor Bello Matawalle-led government.

According to him, “following the unguarded and provocative statements credited to the former Zamfara governor, where he incited members of his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to move against the state government.

“I hereby demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the former governor of Zamfara State, Yari for disobeying the subsisting order of the security agencies banning any form of public gatherings, political parties meetings and associations, Rallies, across the State.

“It is on record that about 8500 private militia popularly called Yansakai were recruited illegally by the past administration in all the 17 Emirates through his former commissioner without any Bill passed by State House Assembly establishing the vigilante service group and assent by the governor as a law governing recruitment and operations of Yansakai,” he claimed.

Shinkafi further pointed out that “it is still fresh in our memory … the arrest, abduction, torture and killing of innocent citizens in the markets, streets, and with bodies lying on the streets and nobody could stop them from the jungle justice that went on in the whole of Zamfara State during the immediate past administration.

“Yari has being seen publicly inciting his factional APC members not to recognize the administration of Matawalle as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State but insisted that they called him a sole administrator.

“Severally, he has rejected the May 24, 2019 Judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria painting the eminent jurists of the Apex court with all kinds of names. There are weighty allegations that the former governor is planning with these unrepentant armed bandits to disrupt the peace accord in the state,” he added.

Shinkafi also noted that “the defunct volunteer vigilante groups, Yansakai, loyal toYari have refused to embrace the disarmament and arms control programme of the State government to augment the peace accord initiated by Governor Matawalle.

“There are intelligence reports that Yansakai recruited in Gummi had concluded plans to attack some Fulani settlements to ignite another security breach in the State and set the State on fire again.

“It is on record that the Zamfara State Police Command has on September 24, 2019, following intelligence reports that Boko Haram was planning to attack and bomb some places in the State like the Central Mosque Gusau, Maradum, Anka, Talata Marafa, Kauran Namoda and Tsafe and the planned assassination of the Deputy Governor and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly banned all forms of political rallies, meeting and processions in the state.

“However, in flagrant disregard to the subsisting order banning all forms of political rallies, meetings and processions in the state the former Governor Abdulaziz Yari was heard recently inciting his supporters to revolt against the state government with the sole aim of making the state ungovernable for the Matawalle led government.

“The rule of law is incorporated in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended it supremacy ensures no person can claim to be above the law he must obey it whether if he is rich, poor, ruler, ruled, etc.

“Yari was heard asking his supporters to resist the Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZUREPB) Enforcement of Town planning law cap 130 and Zamfara State Edict No 2 of 1996 for building approval permission by the agency of government. with the last drop of their blood adding “if any attempt is made to demolish any house in Zamfara State all of us here, All Progressive Congress (APC) will resist the demolition of houses in Zamfara State until all of us are killed.

“That he will lead the protest. He boasted that the APC is controlling the federal government, the security agencies and National Assembly he knows how to deal with the governor. We will help him to destroy the State”

“Former Governor Yari should be investigated and possibly prosecuted for crimes against humanity for the past eight years. It is still fresh in our memory that he imported 1500 double-barrel guns in order to arm vigilante groups in the State when he in office.

“We hereby demand his immediate arrest and prosecution to avoid a break down of law and order in Zamfara State,” he wrote in the petition to the security authorities.

“Find attached the atrocities and harm against a human being, numbers of widows and orphans left and properties destroyed by the armed bandits for the past eight years of Yari administration for your information and further necessary actions.

“This is part of our report for the Zamfara State Committee for finding a lasting solution to armed banditry. Submitted to Zamfara State Government by Former Inspector General of Police, M.D Abubakar Committee.

“Enclosed are the audio clips of unguarded and provocative statements by the former governor Abdulaziz yari and Former House of Representative Member Representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji,” he declared.