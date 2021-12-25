By Agatha Emeadi

Makarios Schools Connect recently held an inter-primary schools debate competition in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, on the ways to motivate young for academic excellence and to also shun cultism and other forms of social vices.

At the keenly contested competition, Diamond Special

Schools, Owerri, emerged the overall winner, beating Mountain Crest Schools which came second.

The Head of the Organizing Committee of Makarios

Schools Connect, Mrs Lauretta Patrick-Nwachi, said the aim of the event was to promote quality standard in

schools through healthy intellectual and academic competitions such as debates, quizzes, essay writing, sport competitions and others.”

The initiative, she said, would go a long way to arrest the attention of students away from cultism and other forms of social vices.