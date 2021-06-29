During and after the lockdown, the hunger and poverty status in the country grew at a steep rate. The cost of food items and basic amenities increased in the country.

Many were out of jobs, and were living off their little savings. In the midst of these, a few individuals took it upon themselves to reach out and help others who could not afford to feed and cater for themselves and their families, notable amongst them were; XWhite Williams, Natacha Ibinabo Akide, Tonto Dike, Foluke Daramola, Toyin Abraham…

Adjusting to the changes the pandemic brought was another thing many had to grapple with, as it made many frustrated. Hunger, starvation, scarcity was on the rise in the country. It’s therefore commendable that a few humanitarians took it upon themselves to help people, particularly in communities that really needed them through the distribution of food, food items, and other relief packages to aid people get through the pandemic.

In the Oregun axis of Lagos State, there were COVID-19 relief packages shared amongst residents by a few philanthropists, one of which was XWhite Williams, a top photographer, graphic designer and the Senior Executive Director of Carel Studios, who distributed large quantities of food and food items in the area.

“I normally go to villages to help out with food and money and sometimes pay school fees for the less privileged and during the pandemic, I went to places where they couldn’t afford to eat. I went to share food that could last them for a longtime,to help them survive the pandemic period. Doing this is just an act of love for humanity. You have to make a difference and help people,” says William while speaking on his philanthropic efforts during and after the lockdown

XWhite Williams hails from Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State. Born on the 31st of August 1985, he’s always nurtured the dream of working with gospel entertainers. He started off a photo studio in 2008 named, “Klick Photos Studio”and in 2013 moved to Lagos State through an invite by Daysman Oyakhilome. He alongside three other goal-driven individuals later established Carel Studios, a vision birthed out of the passion for the gospel and to help gospel artistes grow and succeed in their chosen field. He currently manages 25 staff members, inclusive of cinematographers, editors and photographers.

His desire to help people transcends beyond philanthropy as he is a mentor to several young artistes. Carel Studios, the company he is a vital part of, has worked with several notable gospel music artistes, amongst which are Buchi, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Eben, Ada, Jahdiel, Moses Bliss, Martin PK, Testimony Jaga, Ur Flames, Pee Yuu and many more, and has shot world class videos with over 100 million views on YouTube combined together.

“It’s really a good thing that in the midst of the turmoil, hunger, starvation, a few people decided to light up the world of many, turning sad, gloomy faces into a happy one,” he added.

