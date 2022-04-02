By Vivian Onyebukwa
A senatorial aspirant in Edo North Senatorial District, Paschal Ugbome, has charged politicians to take the challenge of human capacity building and empowerment seriously.
In a statement made available to the press after picking his nomination form, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant harped on the urgency with which the nation needs to deal with unemployment banditry, kidnapping, prostitution, cybercrime and so on.
“Yahoo, yahoo, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes bedevilling us are largely opportunistic. They are taking advantage of the high unemployment rate in the land to confront us. So, we must confront unemployment frontally”, Ugbome, who is the former Chief Whip of Edo State House of Assembly emphasised.
He further stated that every human being has some measure of self worth and would ordinarily want to toe the righteous path to earn a livelihood.
“I insist that the situation would have been a lot better had government across board taken feasible steps to create employment and empower our teeming population. As a senator, I will use every opportunity to create employment and empower the people of Edo North and encourage colleagues to do same, “ he said.
