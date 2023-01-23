From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo South senatorial candidate for Labour Party in the forthcoming election, Neda Imasuen, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to as a matter of urgent public interest and sustainable democratic principles, make the Continuous Voter Registration exercise functional.

Imasuen, a Lawyer, made the call in Benin City while addressing guests at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), NTA Benin Chapel lecture series.

“INEC should make the continuous voter registration functional by ensuring that the agency continues registering eligible voters without stopping.

“This is because the current CVR is only seasonal, which makes it difficult to call it continuous”, Imasuen contended.

On security matters on election day, he charged the police to come out bold to show the world “what they have done in the past to curb vote buying”.

Other dignitaries at the event included Mr Dantawaye Miller, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Edo State Command, who delivered a lecture on behalf of former Inspector General of Police Solomon Arase; representatives of other security agencies, INEC, NOA, and civil society organisations.