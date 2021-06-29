From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Chairman, governing council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Mr Joseph Terfa Ityav has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise hitch free by ensuring that the registration portal is always accessible at all times.

He also stressed the need for more sensitization, especially in the rural areas, while also calling on stakeholders to join in creating awareness to get more people involved in the process.

Ityav, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Kende Thomas noted that the exercise avails the people an opportunity to exercise their franchise, especially as the 2023 General Election draws near.

While noting that the strength of any democracy lies in the number of people that vote during elections, Ityavyar called on the people of Benue State to fully participate in the exercise so that the best hands can be elected to serve them come 2023.

The HYPPADEC Chairman who commended INEC for establishing additional polling units, expressed the assurance that the development would encourage more people to vote.

