By Christy Anyanwu

Every woman needs a good bra, whether she is small, medium or heavy chested.

Choosing the bra that is right for your shape and size is another way of making an elegant fashion statement. The fit you get from your outfit is determined by your choice of bra. Ill-fitted bra can make your outfit look shapeless with lots of flaws around the upper body. That is why you need the advice of a lingerie designer when shopping for your next brassiere. Here are some tips to guide you.

• Try on more than one size. Don’t get hung up with one size. Get different options to try on when shopping for new bras. Try out many lingerie designers. Don’t rest on one.

•Explore different brands

•Learn the lingerie terminologies, eg. push up, plunge, full coverage, padded bras, molded cups etc. The reason is that your breasts should be in place every time you put on a bra.

•Your bra should never hurt. Be careful of the wire. Most women need to go down one cup size, to get more comfortable.

