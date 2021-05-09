Priority is something given or meriting attention before competing alternatives. Take for example a person’s typical day schedule which revolves around cooking for the family, taking the children to school and bringing them back home, going to work and meeting workplace organizational goal or target. This kind of routine could be very tasking and stressful particularly in busy, urban centres where traffic snarls often take a great toll on road users. The temptation in situations such as this is to neglect the important aspect of communing with God and committing each day into the hand of God. Afterall, it is God who gave you the strength to wake up each day, the brain to plan and the grace to execute the outlined activities.

Many people go through life on daily basis without giving adequate consideration to the place of God in their lives. This action or attitude of insensitivity to God is also fueled by the crave to make it in life – to be rich, to be popular or influential or to achieve other mundane desires. Not giving God the prime place in our lives is a deception many people have fallen into. It is a dummy which satan, the enemy of man’s soul have sold to many people and which they have bought into.

God deserves the first place in the life of everyone because He is the Creator of the heavens and the earth and everything that is found therein – Psalm 19:1-6. The scripture in Psalm 8 describes God’s glory being magnified by His works of which human being is one of the wonders of God’s creative ability. If we owe our existence to God, we should also owe our continuity and sustenance in life to Him. God as the architect of our life also have a grand and glorious plan for us. Jeremiah 1:5 says, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.” Furthermore, God declares in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

As God’s creature, God has the best plan and intention for us. He has our best interest in place as we navigate through this life. What is required of us is to throw our lives into His arm. The key to discover and fulfil God’s purpose for our life is to make Him our primary pursuit. A life that is successful is the life that fits perfectly into the plan and purpose of God. God as our manufacturer has given us the manual through which we can be successful and fulfilled. It is the Bible – the word of God.

The Bible gives us insight as to how we can make the pursuit of the kingdom of God as our main priority in life. Psalm 42:1-2 says, “As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God. My soul thirsteth for God, for the living God: when shall I come and appear before God?” We must seek after God and seek Him earnestly and sincerely because we will all be accountable to Him at the end of our life on earth. Romans 14:11-12 says, “For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God. So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.” What will matter most at the end of our sojourn on earth is our relationship with Christ – the One who revealed God to us – John 1:29; 3:16-19.

Jesus has always been with the Father (God) – John 1:1-14; Proverbs 8:22-31. He has invited us to be partakers of the mansions being built in heaven for those who make God their priority in life – John 14:1-3. The kingdom which Jesus Christ is asking us to come into is beyond human description. It is a place where things are perfectly in order – a restoration of the glorious and ageless plan of God for mankind. Revelation 21:4 says, “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” It is a place that is worth our giving up anything here on earth in order to enter into it. That is why Jesus says in Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” The pursuit of God must take the front burner in every of our pursuit in this life. We must seek to be righteous and holy because this is the nature of God – Hebrews 12:14. We must reorder our goals and priority in life and primarily seek to please God. We must see ourselves as people loved by God from the foundations of the world and chosen to show forth His praise on earth and who should therefore live as strangers and pilgrims on earth (1 Peter 2:9-11).

The kingdom of God is too precious to be neglected in detriment to our soul’s salvation. We must give all it takes – seeking the kingdom of God and laying up treasures for ourselves in heaven (Luke 12:31-34) in expectation of eternal reign with Christ.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]