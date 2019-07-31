Moshood Adebayo

Sixty-one days after assuming office, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged security agencies in the state to discharge their duties responsibly as well as ensure safety of lives and property of people.

He was addressing officers and men of security agencies in the state, including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), the Lagos Taskforce, Lagos Neighbourhood Service Corps (LNSC), the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA).

He said: “Our responsibility is to create environment that is safe and secure. You are to support us to achieve our purposes. Don’t perform your duty with impunity. Government is not all about enforcement but to correct the people.

“It is when they refuse that we allow the law to take its course. Security is paramount to us. I don’t want to hear issues of you extorting money because you have to discharge your duty. That is a crime. Let the public see better output from you. Show courtesy and civility. Security is everybody’s business,” he said.

However, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have lamented inadequate police kits within the command, disclosing that most of the personnel buy the necessary kits from the market.

“We don’t have kits anymore. As you see us here, many of us go to market to buy the kits for ourselves. They used to give us at least twice in a year but since 10 years ago, we do not have them anymore.

“In the police, when you talk about kits, the first one is bullet proof. We do not have bullet proofs anymore to fight our enemies. We need rain coats, jackets, torchlights and, handcuffs among other items.”

The governor promised to improve the welfare of the officers and provide the necessary tools.