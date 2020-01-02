Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerians on the commencement of the new year 2020 which also signifies the turn of a new decade and urged them to work to make the country more conducive for investments and building of a strong economy.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that “We have a lot to thank God for despite all the challenges we faced as a country in the year that just ended, our country remains one. We as citizens need to just rededicate ourselves to concentrating on issues that will unite us, help our country to realize its enormous potentials, be law abiding and pray for our leaders.

“At this point, I enjoin all Nigerians to pray for our soldiers and other security agents who are battling to maintain peace in the North-east zone and other troubled parts of the country. We should pray to God to bless their efforts, protect them and give us victory.

“We must all focus on how to make our country the go-to place for investors from within and outside so that we can build a very strong economy and one that will be able to gainfully accommodate and create wealth for our growing population of youths. This is because the new decade will be about the youths. Our ability to gainfully harness their energy will determine whether that section of our population will be an asset or liability.

“Our focus in this new year should be to ensure that by the end of the new decade that began today, we can say now our economy is strong, robust enough to utilize the energy of our youths and transform our various mineral resources into wealth for the citizenry and the country.

“It is my prayer that we will all have a very successful year in 2020 and that God should fully restore peace and prosperity in our country.”