President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Adekunle, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to strive harder, in his second term, to make the country great..

The CAN president made the appeal during a media chat with the Christian Press Association of Nigeria (CPAN), in Lagos, yesterday.

Other CAN executives present at the event included CAN Chairman of Ondo State, Rev. John Oladapo and CAN Chairman of Ekiti State, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu.

Another person who attended the event was CAN Chairman, Lagos-State, Apostle Alexander Banogbola.

According to the CAN president, Buhari must do 100 times more, in his second term, by deliberate effort.

“He must eradicate the ills confronting the country and make the country glorious to the extent that no one thinks of leaving the country again.

“May 29 is set aside as Democracy Day and it is characterised by swearing -in of the president, governors and legislators that would lead the country for four years.

“We appeal to Buhari to do 100 times better than he did in his first term and he can only achieve this only by putting Nigerians, with best brains, in his cabinet,” he said.