Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID- 19 has linked the wave of mystery deaths currently sweeping through Kano State to Coronavirus pandemic.

The task force team leader, Dr Nasiru Sani Zango, dropped the hint on Sunday, during an interview with journalists in the state at the donation facilities by Aliko Dangote Foundation.

He said that their preliminary findings on most of the deaths which were recorded of recent indicated that coronavirus was the cause of the deaths,

He explained the aged of the deceased persons, the concentration of the deceased persons in one place and the tests carried out all support the notion that the deaths were related to COVID -19.

“Hence before the final reports which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for the people of the state to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue at hand,” he cautioned.

He was unhappy over the altitude of the people of the state in the fight against Covid 19, saying that many of them were in the habit of exhibiting a non-challant altitude towards the protocol.

“We need to know what is happening. We are successful in identifying what the problems are and secondly we are happy on the level of cooperation the private sector other stakeholders.”