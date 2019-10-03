Steve Agbota and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka,

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East have tasked Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Muoghalu, to work towards the resuscitation of Onitsha Inland Port.

In a statement by Odu Olisaemeka Onyeka, the youths thanked President President Muhammadu Buhari for considering Muoghalu, a former auditor of the party fit for the position and promised that the state would repay the trust.

Muoghalu’s appointment is coming one month after President Buhari appointed the immediate past NIWA Managing Director, Olorunibe Mamora minister of State for Health.

The youths, who lauded the appointment, said he should use the position to ensure the Onitsha Inland Port is functional to deliver services to the people.

Onyeka described him as an exceptional personality whose dedication and steadfastness to the party could never be questioned.

“Muoghalu has been a beacon for party supremacy and a guiding light for younger members of the party. He has always shown great passion for the growth of the party. He has the requisite experience and knowledge to move the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to the next level,” Onyeka said.

Chairman of CLO, Anambra Chapter, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme said his appointment would ensure a quick turn-around of the fortunes of the Onitsha River Port.

“This is the best independence gift to the people of South-East. It is clear that Buhari has provided the opportunity towards the resuscitation of moribund Onitsha River Port,” he said.