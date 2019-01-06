Gilbert Ekezie, Mgbidi

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has charged those in authority to make optimum use utilization of public funds for public good.

He also called on Nigerians, especially Christians to be in fervent prayer for the country, as the 2019 general elections is fast approaching.

Obi spoke on Saturday at the just concluded 4-day international crusade with the theme “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,” organized by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at Mgbidi, in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Obi said there was need to pray for the nation’s leaders so that God could touch their hearts to see the need to cater for average Nigerians. “Our leaders needs our prayers to do better in the area of utilizing public funds for public good. I did not come here for any other reason than to be part of this prayer. All I ask you is to pray for our country, Nigeria and for a Nigeria that cares.”

Obi further advised Christians in the country to remain together and see themselves and members of other religious group as brothers and sisters to ensure a peaceful co-existence.

The PDP Vice Presidential candidate promised to ensure good governance if elected, adding that his achievements during his tenure as Governor of Anambra State are clear testimonies of his good leadership qualities. “I assure Nigerians that I want to help in building a viable and peaceful country where everyone would be happy and proud to identify with. l want to see young men and women who are in their productive age, yet doing nothing use the facilities and power that God has given to us to do something better. Poverty reduction in the country is one of the major things we want to do. In fact, we hope to build a better country, if elected.”

Obi commended General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen, Pastor Lazarus Muoka for the wonderful work he is doing in helping to build a better society. “Let me thank our dear father in faith and, my own Pastor Muoka for what God is using him to do. I have been attending his programmes and I have seen the impacts they are making in the society. We ask the Almighty God to guide and continue to bless the Chosen family.”

On the canvassed political restructuring of Nigeria, Obi said, “I am not here to make political statements but there is need to care for the society.”

In his words of appreciation, the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen, Pastor Lazarus Muoka said that Obi has always honoured almost every programme organized by Lord’s Chosen in South-East, Nigeria.

He therefore, asked the congregation to pray for Obi so that God’s will be fulfilled in his life.