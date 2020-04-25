Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ebonyi Transparency and Accountability Network (E-TAN) a forum of professionals of Ebonyi State origin resident in Nigeria and Diaspora, has asked Governor David Umahi to go and make peace with the press.

The group which expressed concern over the recent face-off between the Ebonyi state Government and journalists in the state culminating in the purported ban of two of them noted that a frosty relationship with the media would be counterproductive for the state.

A statement by President of E-TAN, Ikechukwu Okogwu, on Saturday, urged the Ebonyi state Government and its agents to always explore proper civil and legal channels for addressing any purported falsehood or defamation in the reportage by the reporters and newspapers.

“We have keenly followed incidents as reported on Nigerian mainstream media with respect to successive arrests of two journalists in Ebonyi State; firstly, Chijioke Agwu of The Sun Newspaper on Saturday 18th April, 2020 and secondly, Peter Okutu of Vanguard Newspaper on Tuesday 21st April, 2020; as ordered by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi and the Ohaukwu LGA Chairman, Clement Odah, respectively.

“We, therefore, condemn both arrests as arbitrary and assaults on press freedom, both journalists and the Newspapers which they represent. We also condemn the arbitrariness in the subsequent life ban from the Government House or any government facility in the State, as placed on the duo by the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“We therefore appeal to the Government of Ebonyi State and Ohaukwu Local Government to review their actions and position on the matter, with a view to mending fences with both arrested journalists and the Newspapers which they represent; and exploring proper civil and legal channels for addressing any purported falsehood or defamation in the reportage by the reporters and newspapers involved.

“These measures will ensure that the media and journalists conduct their activities professionally in Ebonyi State without fear of harassment or undue victimization.

“They will also foster the complementary relationship between the press and governmental authorities in the development and sustenance of any given democratic system, bringing to fore developmental activities, milestones and challenges of the State.

“We reiterate our commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and ultimately good governance in Ebonyi State, and pledge our support to and cooperation with stakeholders who pursue similar goals,” E-TAN advised.