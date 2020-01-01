Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday inaugurated newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen for the 16 local government areas in the state, with a charge that they must make themselves accessible to the people.

The new council helmsmen were elected during the December 7 local government election in the state and sworn in on Tuesday, a week after the expiration of the tenure of their predecessors, who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayemi, who told the new council bosses to prioritise the welfare of Ekiti people above their personal interest, said as the people’s representatives, the local government chairmen must make “far-reaching impact on the lives of a lot of people.”

The governor urged them to key into the five-pillar agenda of his administration which are aimed at eradicating poverty and deliver the dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

He advised them to familiarise themselves with the Local Government Administration Laws and Local Government Service Commission Laws of Ekiti State to guide them on the operational activities of the council.

“As the government at the grassroots, you have to ensure people-oriented programmes and projects are your priorities. While you should key into the state priorities, I also expect you to develop your own with your budget estimates with the support of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

“In this regard, I enjoin you to align with the state government policies and programmes as boldly and expressly enunciated in our five-point agenda of governance, agriculture and rural development, social investments, knowledge economy and, infrastructure and industrial development.

“You were chosen by your people because they believe in you. You are now their representatives and equally the ambassadors of the government in your respective constituencies and local government areas. You are therefore enjoined to relate with your people and make yourselves accessible even more than before,” he said.