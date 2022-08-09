Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),

on Tuesday, appealed to employers to make provisions for the welfare of youth corps members posted to their establishments.

Fadah made the appeal while declaring closed the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course of youth corps members at the

NYSC temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

He said the welfare of youth corps members remained a priority to the scheme, hence the appeal to employers to ensure

NYSC members were given the right atmosphere to contribute to national development.

Fadah, the 19th director-general of the scheme in the country, was represented by Mrs Ada Imoni, the NYSC Coordinator in Gombe State.

He said “I appeal to youth corps employers to always accept members posted to them, and make the necessary provisions for their welfare.

“In addition, I urge you to mentor them properly to enable them to develop their potential.”

The NYSC boss also called on other stakeholders, including state and local government authorities, as well as traditional rulers,

to give the necessary encouragement NYSC members.

On the issue of security, Fadah cautioned youth corps members against engaging in activities that could expose them to threats.

He said “as you proceed to your places of primary assignment, I urge you to be security conscious at all times.”

He listed some of the acts that could endanger youth corps members’ lives to include staying out late, attending night parties,

visitation of dangerous places, engaging in local politics and car ride from strangers.

He assured that the scheme was committed to the security and general welfare of members.

He added that “we are in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with a view to ensuring your safety,

as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 925 NYSC members of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ stream II comprising 622 females

and 303 males were posted to various communities in Gombe State for their primary assignments.

The youth corps members were taught basic techniques of first aid by the Nigeria Red Cross Society volunteers.(NAN)