Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has charged Nigerian workers to make service to the country their watchword as they join their counterparts across the world to celebrate the 2021 International Workers’ Day.

Workers’ Day, otherwise called May Day, is globally commemorated yearly in celebration of workers’ sacrifices and contributions to the sustenance of the global economy.

Globacom gave the charge in a press statement issued in Lagos, saying that building an enduring work culture that will help set Nigeria on the path of industrialization and true greatness should be the vision of everyone.

To achieve this laudable vision, the company advised workers to continue to show dedication in spite of the challenges facing the nation and its people, and to redouble their efforts at achieving excellence in the work place and remain committed to the noble cause of building a strong, virile and prosperous nation.

“Their commitment to nation building and their resilience over the years is well appreciated. We salute their dedication and uncommon courage, and wish to use the occasion of the Workers’ Day celebration to urge them to rededicate themselves to the social and economic development of the country,” Globacom further said.