By Christy Anyanwu

Fashion accessories are a must-have for women. They come in different styles, shapes and designs that are unique, glamorous and outstanding pieces of jewellery, which could be earrings, necklaces, hand bands and broaches, among others.

The unique aspect of these accessories is that they are made from raw materials like wool, raffia, wood, gold, silver, bronze, and any other substance that can be used to create customized accessories designed in such a way that they reflect the wearer’s personality and interests as well as preferences.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Talking about beads and gemstones, Amarachi Chris Madu, founder of Mikazzi Brand, focuses on producing handmade heritage crafts such as custom-made bracelets, neckpieces and accessories in general. “These products are made with passion and careful details; they exude beauty, class, elan and panache,” she says.