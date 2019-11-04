Former Wolfsburg sporting director, Klaus Allofs has spoken about the future of Lille striker, Victor Osimhen who has been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan in recent weeks.

Allofs gave his approval to the signing of the Nigeria international before he parted company with the Bundesliga club in December 2016 and has been keeping tabs on the former Golden Eaglets star.

Osimhen has had a fine start to his career in France with Lille and it is envisaged that he’ll move to a bigger club next summer, provided that he continues to churn out impressive performances.

Speaking to La Provence as published by Le 10 Sport, Allofs said : ‘’Do I see him going to a big club? Yes, and that’s normal.

If he scores, he will be wanted by the big clubs.

‘’Always ask yourself these questions: when is it? Is it too early or too late? Is this the right choice? Is it a team that suits him? That’s very important.