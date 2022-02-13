By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]yahoo.com)

Getting served coffee in bed is a great experience. There is something exciting, enlivening and somewhat romantic about the aroma of coffee when it wafts into the air. A whiff of coffee aroma has a way of waking up the senses. That is why Americans have this popular adage, “Wake up and smell the coffee. For most people, coffee is a very essential drink that helps them stay focused, in the course of the day’s activities. It is a beverage that stimulates the brain to fire impulses.

Global consumption of coffee, in its various varieties, is estimated to be 2.25 billion cups. Tens of millions of small producers in developing countries make their living growing coffee.

According to www.worldatlas.com, in 2020, Finland led the list of the 25 highest coffee drinking nations, with the following approximate per capita ratings in kilograms: Finland (12 kg per person), Norway (9.9kg), Iceland (9.0kg) and Denmark (8.7kg). Notwithstanding all the noise Americans make about coffee, the United States checked in at the bottom of the list as the 25th highest coffee consuming nation at a mere 4.2kg per person. Yet, Starbucks coffee shops dot the American landscape and have spread out around the world.

Coffee is consumed in various varieties, but cappuccino (an Italian way of making coffee) is in a class of its own. Incidentally, cappuccino comes in various recipes, which you make for yourself or buy in coffee shop. These are the popular cappuccino recipes

Iced cappuccino, which is the opposite of hot cappuccino and it is made with cold or frothed milk

Traditional cappuccino

Dry cappuccino – This cappuccino coffee recipe is referred to as cappuccino scurry. The amount of milk in it is low as compared to other kinds of cappuccino.

Wet cappuccino – It is also referred to as cappuccino Chiaro. A smaller amount of foamed or hot milk is used to prepare it. Its taste is diluted, plus it’s creamy.

Flavoured cappuccino – This type of cappuccino is well-liked in the United States.

Now for the purpose of this page, what is the health benefit of drinking coffee and particularly, Italian cappuccino? There is still an ongoing debate about coffee – with some arguing in favour of it, saying that it reduces the risk of stroke and burns fat. Others counter that drinking the beverage increases heart rate, causes insomnia and indigestion.

However, a growing body of scientific evidence drawn from research has found out that moderate consumption of cappuccino has health benefits. Among the benefits are the following.

It contains antioxidants

Some research has revealed that there are two antioxidants in coffee – polyphenols and hydrocinnamic acids. These two antioxidants help fight against free radicals, which have the ability to bring about cellular damage, which results in disease. Therefore, a drink of cappuccino will help the body remain healthy.

Reduces the risk of Type 2 diabetes

This type of diabetes comes about when insufficient insulin is produced in body or the body resists insulin. People who take coffee daily have reduced risk of having Type 2 diabetes, according to a study done by Harvard University Medical School, which showed a 9 per cent decrease in risk of getting Type 2 diabetes. So, you may consider grabbing a cup of cappuccino tomorrow morning to start off your Valentine’s Day plans.

It assists in reducing gallstones

Caffeine reduces the risk of symptomatic gallstones. Caffeine likewise averts it. It increases gallbladder contractions, thus thwarting the formation of the gallstones.

It boosts short-term memory.

A study revealed the people who took regular cups of coffee showed an increase in memory unlike the people who did not take. The medical explanation is that caffeine has an effect on the areas of the brain that control memory plus concentration. In essence, iced cappuccino will keep alert.

Burns more fat

Taking a cup of coffee in the morning is beneficial to your body, especially if you wish to burn more body fat. You may not believe it, but this is true. Most supplements that claim to assist people in losing weight contain caffeine. It’s the only natural ingredient in these supplements.

Coffee aids in breaking down fat and enhances metabolism, and in turn, increased metabolism helps in weight loss. Thus go ahead and use the cappuccino recipe without a machine to make your early morning coffee, and you’ll be on your way to burning more fat.

It fires you up and gets your body ready for the day. The caffeine in coffee gets your up and running like a car when the ignition is turned to start the engine.

Protects the liver, by reducing the risk of liver cirrhosis. Research has revealed that taking two cups of coffee reduces the possibility of cirrhosis by around 43 per cent.

It reduces the possibility of getting stroke

Research has revealed that each year, around 15 million individuals suffer a stroke. It is known that taking a bit of caffeine-based beverage reduces the risk of stroke by about 20 per cent.

As in everything that is consumed, a person must drink coffee moderately, responsibly. Don’ go overboard just because you read here that coffee has health benefits. Research studies are controlled studies. Coffee can affect sleeping patterns, so try not to drink it in late afternoon.