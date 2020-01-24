The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), yesterday, called on the Kwara State Government to give top priority to the training and welfare of teachers.

NUT Chairman in the state, Mr. Toyin Soliu, made the plea in Ilorin when the union visited the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Fatima Ahmed.

Soliu said giving priority to the training and welfare of teachers would promote service delivery.

He also commended the state government for appointing a professional teacher to head the ministry, saying Ahmed’s appointment was in order.

“It is a thing of joy for us that one of our own, a practising teacher, is appointed to administer the education sector. We are very grateful and we appreciate Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for this recognition,”Soliu said.

He reiterated the readiness of teachers to partner with the commissioner in order to execute the education policy of the administration.

In her remarks, the commissioner commended the executives of the union for the visit and promised that the present administration in the state would not relent in its efforts to provide quality education.