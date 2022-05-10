From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Nuel Elehinle has tasked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to make use of traditional rulers to fight insecurity in the state.

Elehinle who hails from Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state stressed the need for traditional rulers to be involved in government activities towards fighting the menace of insecurity in the state.

He said the new traditional ruler of Ipele, Oba Segun Agaun has all it takes to ensure that there is security in his domain and therefore called on all residents of the town to support him.

While speaking on his absence at the coronation ceremony of the new monarch, the APC leader said “my business engagements in Ghana did not permit me to travel down for the ceremony but my financial support for the coronation was on record. As you always know that, I am passionate about my community and I will never renege on this.”

“I have always been involved in building my people and the state at large and my support for our traditional ruler which I have demonstrated by supporting his coronation ceremony financially will continue time to time.”

He congratulated the new Olupele on his coronation and prayed for a peaceful reign, even as he promised to play a pivotal role in supporting the community and the monarch.

He said community development is a collective responsibility of every individual in the society, hence the need for all and sundry to team up with the government in the task of securing the state.

The APC chieftain who lauded the support of Governor Akeredolu for his community, said the administration of Governor Akeredolu has contributed to the development of the town more that any other government in recent history.

According to him, the establishment of Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed “Operation Amotekun” championed by Governor Akeredolu has reduced the crime rate across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He urged the people of the state to cooperate with Governor Akeredolu in the task of developing the state.

On the 2023 Presidential election, Elehinle expressed confidence in the ability of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver if elected as President.

“I will not say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best, but if you look around, there is no better person than him for the post of the President among all the aspirants. The only person that can fix the errors made in president Buhari is Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.