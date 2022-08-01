From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A group of civil societies in Osun State, ‘The Osun Mastermind’ (TOM), on Monday advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to let vote buying inefficient for politicians by making arrangements to the election day guidelines stricter.

Speaking at a press conference during a monthly state address, the Executive Director of TOM, Dr Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, said the July 16 governorship election in the state showed that INEC has improved in its approach to election management and is now showing a greater capacity to deliver a world-class electoral system.

The group also congratulated the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, and condemned what it described as an ‘unruly celebration’ that followed the declaration of the election, saying “we believe that thuggery is not in the character of an Osun Omoluabi and we urge our people to henceforth celebrate with moderation.”

Commenting on the allegation that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola wanted to conduct local government elections, the group said, “if the current government deems it fit to conduct a Local Government election, it must only do so if all stakeholders, including the PDP, are carried along and all relevant laws are obeyed.

“We are a people governed by laws and must ensure that we do not at any point in time, fail to obey the laws of our land.

“The Local Government election is long overdue, but if the present government thinks it necessary to conduct, it must be about leaving a proper legacy of inclusive governance and not setting landmines for his successor.”

On the transition committee set up by the governor-elect, the group said the committee should ensure that it only carries out the duty of liaising with the Oyetola government to ensure a smooth transition, not become a clog in the wheel of governance.

“The present government has a mandate until the 27th November and must be allowed to discharge its duties until the last day in office. As there cannot be two governments in a State, the transition committee cannot in good faith, constitute itself into a government that will issue edicts and orders at will,” it added.