Africa’s queen of makeup, Banke Meshida-Lawal, has been named recipient of EATOW Global Icon award for 2019, at the “Beautiful Me Conference,” held at Albright Mayfair, London, on Friday, October 11. The CEO of BMPRO Makeup is known for her outstanding work in Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the Middle East. She specialises in makeup for women of colour. A creative spirit, she creates looks for the regular woman who desires to look extremely beautiful. Her flawless signature style is easily recognized, and with it, she has won many accolades and awards for her contribution to the growth of the makeup industry in Nigeria.

According to Eryca Freemantle, EATOW founder and chairwoman, she was honoured with this year’s edition of the award for her distinguished contribution and excellence in her field. Her words: “We recognize the effort and hardwork Banke Meshida-Lawal put into her craft as well as the positive fruits her selfless efforts has yielded. Having witnessed the positive effect of all the hardwork she has accomplished and how she has held everyone together, this award is a recognition of her talent and sincerity and leadership qualities. We have all seen her work extremely hard to achieve results not only for herself but also for the betterment of the employees and partners of BMPRO and women of colour across the African continent. Her willingness to excel has had such beneficial results. Her solid commitment and refusal to give up, in spite of various allurements and continued dedication has brought her here today. We wish you goodluck…and hope to hear more success stories. This award is just the beginning of your continued glorious career. Keep up the good work.”

Beautiful Me Conference is an annual event, organised by EATOW, an acronym for Embracing All Tones of Women. It is a leading beauty industry platform targeting women of colour to celebrate their beauty inside and as well as meet household names and industry icons. The event provides the perfect bridge for new businesses and relationships across the globe, and brings together, beauty industry stakeholders from across the globe on one stage to share their journey with a large audience of women interested in empowerment and growth from the United Kingdom, Europe and beyond. Some of this year’s highlights included a Masterclass on “The Future of Product Development” by Henry Brew, a beauty product scientist, and speeches by other renowned beauty specialists.