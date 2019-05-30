Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

oyo Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has abolished payment of N3,000 school fees in state-owned secondary schools, which was introduced by the administration of the immediate past governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Besides, Makinde said his administration is planning to be the first state in Nigeria to pay above the national minimum wage, but appealed to Organised Labour unions to give him time as the current fiscal capacity of the state cannot, at this time, afford N30,000 minimum wage.

He disclosed these, in his inaugural address, after he was sworn in as the 28th governor of the state by the Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, at the mainbowl of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, yesterday.

The stadium was filled to capacity and there was logjam around the stadium.

Makinde, who dressed in sky blue agbada lace and blue cap, with silver touches to match, was accompanied to the podium by his wife, who was dressed in similar lace attire but complemented with blue headgear, with silver touches.

On the stage with them were their children, two daughters and one boy.

He took the oath allegiance at 12:10pm. His deputy, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, had earlier been sworn in.

Makinde is the eighth civilian governor in the state. Civilian governors before him were late Chief Bola Ige (1979 to 1983); Dr. Omololu Olunloyo (October 1, 1983 to December 31, 1983); the late Chief Kolapo Ishola (1991 to 1993); the late Lam Adesina (1999 to 2003); Senator Rashidi Ladoja (2003 to 2007); Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala (2007 to 2011); and Senator Abiola Ajimobi (2011 to 2019).

Makinde explained that during electioneering, he spoke with parents of children in public secondary schools, who “out of their meagre resources, still have to scrounge N3,000 per child so that their children can get education and increase their opportunities.

“Our region that housed the first university in Nigeria now has a state with the seventh highest number of out-of-school children.

“Over 400,000 children in Oyo State are out of school.

“Effective immediately, the school fees of N3,000 in the state-owned secondary schools is, hereby, abolished. We want enrolment to go up, we want our children off the streets and in the classrooms.

“We are throwing the school doors wide open. Whoever opens a school door, opens an opportunity. We are opening opportunities for a brighter future.”

Makinde, who promised to increase education budget to 10 per cent of the annual state budget, donated his entire salary, as governor, to the Teacher’s Pension Fund; in fulfilment of an earlier electoral promise.