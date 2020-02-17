Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has appointed former factional chairman of National Union of Road Transports Workers (NURTW) in the state, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, fondly called ‘Auxiliary’, as chairman of the disciplinary committee for the motor parks in the 33 local government areas of the state.

The disciplinary committee and the 33 groups of parks managers were inaugurated by the Commissioner of Public Work, Infrastructure and Transportation, in the state, Prof Raphael Afonja, on behalf of the governor at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Works, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, on Monday.

The disciplinary committee also has Tajudeen Jimoh as vice chairman and Wasiu Omolewa as secretary. In the same vein, another disciplinary committee was also inaugurated for Tipper and Lorries and the committee has Adewale Yekini as chairman and Akeem Akintola as secretary. The second disciplinary committee is expected to be in charge of punishment for operators of tippers and lorries, plying quarry sites in the state.

The inauguration was attended by Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun; Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; and Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi among others.

The appointed park managers, their treasurers and secretaries were also in attendance during the inauguration.

While inaugurating the motor park managers and the disciplinary committee on behalf of the governor, Prof Afonja, said the appointments took effect immediately.

He described the development as a radical change from the NURTW architecture as the funds generated by the motor parks managers would henceforth be remitted directly into the account of the state government.

The new initiative, Park Management System (PMS), according to Afonja, was not a union system, saying the park managers were basically appointed to coordinate activities at motor parks.

He said the initiative was aimed at boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and urged the appointees to be good ambassadors of the state government.

Commissioner for Special Duties Lawal enjoined the appointees to refrain from any acts capable of causing violence at the motor parks, as he described Governor Makinde as a peace-loving governor, who would not tolerate anything that would breach the peace and harmony in the state.

The chairman of Oyo State Motor Park Disciplinary Committee, Alhaji Lamidi, who spoke on behalf of the other appointees, promised to carry out the assignment with sincerity of purpose, assuring the good people of Oyo State a violence-free motor park management.