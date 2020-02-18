Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Ggovernor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed former factional chairman of National Union of Road Transports Workers (NURTW), Mukaila Lamidi, as chairman of a disciplinary committee for the motor parks in the 33 local government areas of the state.

The disciplinary committee and the 33 groups of park managers were inaugurated by Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation, Raphael Afonja, on behalf of the governor at the conference room of the ministry, yesterday.

The disciplinary committee also has Tajudeen Jimoh as vice chairman and Wasiu Omolewa as secretary.

In the same vein, another disciplinary committee was also inaugurated for Tipper and Lorries with Adewale Yekini as chairman and Akeem Akintola as secretary. The second disciplinary committee is expected to be in charge of punishment for operators of tippers and lorries, plying quarry sites in the state.

While inaugurating the motor park managers and the disciplinary committee on behalf of the governor, Afonja said the appointments took effect immediately.