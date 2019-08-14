Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has appointed a former Special Adviser on Due Process and former Head of the Bureau of Public Procurement of Oyo State, Mrs. Aderonke Adedayo, as Executive Assistant (Intervention).

The appointment, according to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor, Mr. Moses Alao, took effect from July 16, 2019.

According to the statement, Governor Makinde, in a letter dated 30 July, 2019, communicated the appointment of Mrs Adedayo, congratulating her and expressing the hope that she will discharge her duties with loyalty and dedication.

Mrs Adedayo, who helped to establish the Public Private Partnership Office of Oyo State some years back, holds an LL.B (Hons.) degree from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and an LL.M degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Philadelphia, U.S.A.

She has additional training in Emotional Intelligence, Advanced Mediation skills, and Youth Rehabilitation.

With over 36 years post-call to the bar experience, the new Executive Assistant (Intervention), has had a successful career cutting across the Law profession, Entrepreneurship, Regulatory Compliance, and Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice.

Mrs Adedayo, an arbitrator and mediator, is also on the Panel of Neutrals of the Lagos Multi-Door Court House, while her application to the Panel of Mediator – Neutrals of the Lagos Court of Arbitration has been accepted.

She is a member of the Nigeria Bar Association, International Bar Association, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators U.K and the Attorney-Mediators Association of Nigeria.