Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced the appointment of Olufunmilayo Salami and a Kano indigene, Ahmed Murtala as special adviser on Health and Community Relations I, Arewa community respectively.

The governor also approved the appointment of Jacob Adetoro as chairman, Federal Constituencies Liaison Officers, while naming 14 constituency liaison officers, representing each of the state’s 14 federal constituencies.

A statement by his Special Assistant (Print Media), Moses Alao, indicated that the governor also approved the appointments of Femi Josiah as special assistant on Community Relations II for other communities.

The governor urged the new appointees, whose appointments took effect from November 27, to see their appointments as a call to service, charging them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

Salami, who until her appointment, was a consultant to the government on Health, is a United States of America-based paediatric emergency medicine physician.