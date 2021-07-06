From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed an Ogbomoso-born former member of House of Representatives, Segun Ogunwuyi as new chief of staff (CoS).

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun, confirmed Ogunwuyi’s appointment. She said the appointment takes immediate effect.

With the appointment, Ogunwuyi has replaced the former CoS, Bisi Ilaka, who was relieved of his appointment by Makinde on June 29, 2021.

On the same day, the governor also sacked 17 commissioners, saying it is time to retool, having constituted the cabinet on August 14, 2019, following his historic victory in the March 9, 2019, governorship election in the state.

But the cabinet dissolution did not affect SSG, Head of Service (HoS) and the director general of Due Process Office.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, said Ogunwuyi was in 2019, appointed as executive assistant to the governor on Investment, while he was later appointed director general of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA), after the passage of the law setting up the agency.

