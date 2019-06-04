Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed a frontline journalist, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, as his chief press secretary (CPS).

Adisa, until his appointment, was the Group Politics Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, the publisher of Tribune titles.

Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, who confirmed the appointment to journalists in Ibadan via a statement, said the appointment was withs immediate effect.

Adisa is the third person Makinde has, so far, appointed since he assumed office.

His previous appointments were into the office of Chief of Staff (Chief Bisi Ilaka), and Chairmanship of Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board(Muslim Wing), Prof Sayed Malik.

The new Oyo CPS had, between 2003 and 2005, served as Special Assistant (Media Relations) to former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

Adisa obtained his first and second degrees in Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.

He cut his teeth in journalism career at The News/Tempo Magazines, before moving to The Punch Newspapers and joined the Tribune titles in July 2005.

Adisa also runs a weekly column in Sunday Tribune called The Lynx-Eye, where he dissects political developments across the country.

He comes from Ogbomoso South Local Government Area of the state and is currently undertaking a doctorate degree programme in Media Arts, at the University of Abuja.