Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the establishment of a modern healthcare centre for the elderly in Oyo State.

Commissioner for Health, Bashir Bello, stated this, yesterday, in Ibadan while answering questions from newsmen on the success of the administration in the health sector within the first two years of the incumbent administration.

Bello said the Geriatric centre, with the focus to promote the health of the elderly by preventing and treating diseases and disabilities would commence operation in August, as medical professionals like nutritionists, consultants among other medical practitioners have been trained in readiness for the operation of the centre.

He said the legal backing for the establishment of the centre is currently being fine-tuned by the Ministry of Justice, while renovation work was already ongoing at the centre at Jericho in Ibadan.