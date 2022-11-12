From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The crisis rocking the leadership of the central market association in Oyo State has been laid to rest by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday as he approved the nomination of Alhaji Yekini Abass Oladapo as the Babaloja-General of the state.

The approval was conveyed to Abass via a letter, with reference number: T418/VOL.III/61, dated, November 11, 2022, and entitled: ‘Appointment as Babaloja General of Oyo State’, signed by Commissioner of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives in the state, Chief Bayo Lawal.

The letter was followed up with a certificate of recognition personally endorsed with red ink by Governor Seyi Makinde and also dated November 11, 2022.

The former Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, had appointed Abass as Babaloja General of the state. But it was highly criticised and the matter got to the court of law.

The letter read in part: “I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency, the State Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE has graciously ratified your nomination by the State Market Leaders’ Council at its meeting of 27th September, 2022 as Babaloja General of Oyo State.

“Kindly see the nomination as well as the ratification as an opportunity for you to use your wealth of experience to contribute to the growth of informal sector of the state economy and the general welfare of traders across the nooks and crannies of the state. Congratulations on your well deserved appointment.”

In his swift reaction to his nomination, ratification and appointment, Abass promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him. He added that he would prioritise unity, welfare and progress of traders across the 33 local government and 35 local council development authorities (LCDA). He enjoined all market leaders to cooperate for the betterment of the state and to support Governor Seyi Makinde.