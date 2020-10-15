Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Executive Council, yesterday, approved the reconstruction of the dilapidated 45.3-kilometre Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho road through alternative project funding approach (APFA) as summited by Governor Seyi Makinde

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in the state, Muyiwa Ojekunle, who briefed journalists after the council meeting said the project on completion would cost about N8.7billion.

He said the contract was awarded to Messrs China Civil Engineering Corporation and was billed to be completed in 18 months.

“Council approved the reconstruction of 45.3km road from Saki to Ogbooro down to Igboho through APFA. This approach offers several advantages over the traditional payment method. All of us are aware of the condition we are in Nigeria today. The allocation to the state is being cut off and what we are receiving cannot be compared to what the past administration collected. So, the governor, in his magnanimity, decided to use this method, which we see is helping us,” he said.

Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdul-Lateef Oyeleke, also said council approved the installation of 58 motorised boreholes across 33 local government areas at the cost of N712,202,900. He said the contract would be concluded within six months.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, said council also approved semi-autonomy for four secondary hospitals owned by the state as the pilot scheme for quality health care delivery. He listed the hospitals as Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Ibadan; Ring Road State Hospital, Ibadan; State Hospital, Oyo and Saki Specialist Hospital, Saki in Oke-Ogun.