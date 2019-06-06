OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his government will pay special attention to the less privileged and the disabled.

The governor, who was speaking at a special Eid-el-Fitr celebration, he hosted at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said he would ensure a special place for the less privileged and the disabled in his administration.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said those who have been privileged to govern in the past have kept the disabled out for too long.

Besides hosting the Muslim community in Oyo State, led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, a representative of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abduganiy Agbotomokekere, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, among other dignitaries, the governor also hosted the disabled from Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled, as well as children from the Juvenile Correctional Institution and Childcare for abandoned children and the Ark of Hope foundation, an orphanage.

He said: “After my swearing-in, and I was being conducted round the Government House, I saw that there was no place for the disabled and I asked the Head of Service; how will my people in Beere, the disabled and the less privileged gain access to this place.

“I told her, it will be a protocol and logistics nightmare because I will always open the doors of Government House to the disabled and less privileged. So, always put them in your arrangement whenever you are planning a programme.”

He also promised to ensure religious harmony in the state, adding that the prayers of the religious leaders ensured his victory at the last election.

“While coming here, some people came to me that I could send somebody because it was just a social gathering for Salah celebrations, but I insisted on coming in person because our government will not discriminate against Muslims or Christians. You will see that I have demonstrated that by appointing, a Muslim, Chief Luqman Bisi Ilaka as chief of staff. That is also because there is no family in this state where you don’t have Muslims and Christians.

“So, when they discriminate against one religion or the other in other states, it does not get here,” the governor said.