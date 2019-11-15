Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde, has declared the readiness of his administration to earn people’s trust through open governance.

Delivering a keynote address during a town hall meeting on 2020 budget at Atiba Hall, Oyo town, the governor said his administration is set to redefine governance and establish a strong foundation for open government initiative.

The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Oyo State, Bisi Ilaka, said the essence of the stakeholders’ meeting was to give everyone a sense of belonging and for the government to be adequately informed about the needs of each local government prior to the preparation and implementation of the 2020 budget.

Makinde restated his government’s goal to develop a State Strategic Development Plan that will span 20 years for his administration and successive ones to follow.

He said: “As you are aware, the government is faced with the reality of low Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and an over-dependence on federal allocation, which calls for a rethink to make our budget as realistic and as achievable as possible. This led to a more realistic one.

“It is worthy to note that the last state development blueprint expired in 2012 and since then, budgeting had been done without a corresponding development plan. To curb this trend, we have commenced the process of preparing the State Strategic Development Plan that should span 20 years.”