The Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) has announced Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as the winner of its Best Governor of the Year.

In a statement by its National President, Albert Asipa and National Secretary, Sahabo Aliyu Gurin, ASELGON said the Oyo governor defeated two others to emerge winner in the category.

The association also named the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the winner of its Distinguished Leadership Award.

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, was named the winner of the Courage and Integrity Award, while Senator Solomon Olamilekan, representing Lagos West, emerged as the Legislator of the Year.

Also, the son of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Commissioner for Works, Adamawa State, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Atiku, emerged the Best Commissioner of the Year, while the Council Chairman of the Year award went to Napoleon Agbama of Uhunmwwode Local Government, Edo State.

At the ceremony slated for early next year, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, will be decorated as the Grand Patron of ASELGON. He will also deliver a paper.