Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Friday, charged 351 councillors and 33 clerks of the Local Government Legislative Councils to take development to all the nooks and crannies of their localities seriously, by putting in place by-laws and motions that will positively affect people at the grassroots.

The governor, who gave the charge at the end of a three-day training for the councillors and clerks of local government legislative councils, held at the World Lilies Event Centre, Apata, Ibadan, said the training had prepared grounds for the councillors on the task ahead of them in their respective council areas.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Legislative Matters, Hon. Ademola Adejumobi, explained that the training, which commenced on July 28 and ended on July 30, centred on legislative roles and functions in the local government.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted him as admonishing the participants to truly represent the interests of their various communities and adhere to the policy thrust of inclusiveness being anchored by the state government.

He also charged them to apply everything they had learnt in the course of the training in their day-to-day legislative duties at the local government level.

The governor assured residents of the 33 local government areas that developmental projects of the state government would be replicated at their respective local government areas.

Adejumobi, who appreciated Governor Makinde for the opportunity to organise the training for councillors and clerks of the local government legislative arm, said: “In the history of Oyo State and the entire nation, it has never happened before and it is a legacy which will be a point of reference to everybody and which other states will like to emulate.

